LEO Satellite Market 2020 Research and Developments Castor Networks, Globalstar, Laserfleet, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX

LEO satellite is a piece of electronic equipment, which circles around the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites. They are widely used for military reconnaissance, communications, spying, and other imaging applications. Substantial developments in communication & navigation applications such as flexible payloads, Radio Frequency (RF) systems, and innovative regenerative payloads are contributing to the growth of the market.

Leading LEO Satellite Market Players:

Castor Networks, Globalstar, Laserfleet, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space

The technological advancements in the aerospace and defense sector are driving the growth of the LEO satellite market. However, the high cost may restrain the growth of the LEO satellite market. Furthermore, the increase in government investment is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The “Global LEO Satellite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the LEO satellite market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LEO satellite market with detailed market segmentation by payload, application, end user, and geography. The global LEO satellite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LEO satellite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the LEO satellite market.

The global LEO satellite market is segmented on the basis of payload, application, and end user. On the basis of payload, the market is segmented up to 500 kg, 500 to 1000 kg, 1001 to 5000 kg, 5001 to 10000 kg, and above 10000. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Earth observation, communication, surveillance, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as commercial and military.

