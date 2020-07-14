North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow US$ 604.07 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.5%.

Remote patient monitoring is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, such as in the home or in a remote area, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.

The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century.

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 204.55 Million in the year 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 432.58 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

The North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get a free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004656/request-trial?source=poojaaware

The obesity rates have been increasing rapidly in developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Factors such as, sedentary life and unhealthy lifestyle are considered to be the major factors for the rise in the number of obese individuals. As per data published by The Organisation for Economic Co-operation, (OECD), in 2015, around 19.5% of the adult population was obese. The prevalence has increases rapidly in the United Kingdom in the recent decade. Obesity levels are anticipated to be high in the Germany and England, consisting of around 34% and 35% of the population respectively by the end of 2030.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Devices in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Welch Allyn

Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care)

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Masimo Corporation

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004656/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]