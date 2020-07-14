Automotive Smart Antenna Market expected to reach USD USD 6,945.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market was valued at US$ 2,421.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6,945.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2027.

Market reports under the Automotive Smart Antenna industry are supported by various macro and microeconomic factors impacting the industry. The Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market report delivers recent industry information and highlights several trends impacting the growth of the market. Likewise, it highlights the top key players, different analysis techniques, and market growth factors, drivers with a market forecast from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the Automotive Smart Antenna market size & share evaluation helps to understand the entire market structure accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Automotive Smart Antenna Market by countries & regions..

In the automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems.

Market Segmentation of Automotive Smart Antenna Market:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market :

Automotive Smart Antenna Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Automotive Smart Antenna industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Smart Antenna market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the Global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Electronic Control Unit held the largest market share in the year 2018.

The Electronic Control Unit (ECU) segment held a market share of 53.9% in 2018, owing to the increasing number of electric vehicles. Moreover, technological advancements have been taken up by various companies to improve component performance and to overcome the drawbacks of previous components.

The emerging trend of electric vehicles is encouraging automobile manufacturers to develop electric vehicles, in order to reduce the damage caused to the environment by pollutants released from vehicles. With the advancement in vehicles, electronic control units also need to be updated, which is expected to boost the market demand for electronic control units during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Smart Antenna Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Asia Pacific is dominating the global automotive smart antenna market

Asia Pacific is dominating the global automotive smart antenna market and expected to hold a market share in 2026. The demand for automotive smart antenna in Asia Pacific is significantly driven by strong economic growth, growing population, rapid urbanization, and growing connected cars. As connectivity-based safety regulations have been established in Japan and South Korea, the demand for smart antennas in these countries is anticipated to increase during the next 5 years. As a result of the growing population and vehicle demand, countries like China are expected to introduce vehicle and road safety regulations. The growing cellular applications and increasing demand for safety features in vehicles are expected to trigger the market for automotive smart antennas across the globe.

