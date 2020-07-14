Almond ingredients Market Size 2020- Trends, Revenue Analysis with Top Leaders- Royal Nut, TREEHOUSE ALMONDS, The Wonderful Company, Kanegrade, SAVENCIA SA

Almond ingredients Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Almond ingredients Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. The Almond ingredients market report contains explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer's demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. The market studies, insights and analysis of this Almond ingredients market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus which aids in achieving business goal. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are the two favourably used tools for structuring this market document.

The study considers the Almond ingredients Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Almond ingredients Market are:

Royal Nut Company, TREEHOUSE ALMONDS, The Wonderful Company LLC, Kanegrade Ltd., SAVENCIA SA, BORGES AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL NUTS, S.A; JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC., Blue Diamond Growers, Barry Callebaut, Olam International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sahale Snacks, Inc., The Hershey Company., Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC, Sanitarium, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Döhler, OLOMOMO Nut Company., Jonny Almond Nut Company., Helios Ingredients and among others.

By Type

Whole Almonds

Almond Pieces

Almond Flour

Almond Paste

Almond Milk

Others

By Application

Snacks & Bars

Bakery & Confectionery Bakery Confectionery

Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams Milk Substitutes Ice Creams

Nut & Seed Butters

RTE Cereals

Others

Based on regions, the Almond ingredients Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global almond ingredients market is undergoing with a healthy CAGR of 11.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of food & beverage in the various developing regions and increasing awareness about nutritional benefits of almond

Market Definition: Global Almond Ingredients Market

Almond or prunus-dulcis consists of low in fat, calories and possess high nutrient content. The almond ingredients are especially suitable for gluten-intolerant consumers. They are enriched with protein, minerals, vitamins and fiber, also associated with numerous health benefits. Their health benefits include lowering blood pressure, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels and alleviating constipation, respiratory disorders and anaemia.

Drivers:

Many nutritional benefits which is offered by almonds ingredients is driving its market

Expansion and promotion of nut ingredient industry is also impacting the expansion of almond ingredients market

Advancement in technology enabling the trade of raw material is also expected to expand the market

Rising demand for healthy snacks among population will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing preference for vegan and gluten- free diets will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of almonds ingredients hampers the market growth

Increasing allergies due to almond will also act as a restraint for this market

Rapid changes in trade policy is also acting as market restraint

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Blue Diamond Growers announced its partnership with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V. which is a leading healthy and nutritious foods company. The partnership is formed for the sales and distribution of Almond Breeze, an almond-based beverage in Mexico. This will benefit Blue Diamond in providing efficient services, adding on product portfolio and gain competitive advantage.

In January 2019, Blue Diamond Growers announced its expansion processing facility in Turlock, California. This new expansion will enable developing new product line and distribute the new almond product globally. Blue Diamonds determines to deliver healthiest almond products and its benefits across globe with such expansion in the market.

Key Benefits for Almond ingredients Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Almond ingredients Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

