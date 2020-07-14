Camping Cooler Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors- AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, Rubbermaid, STANLEY, Nilkamal

Camping Cooler Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Camping Cooler Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. In this Camping Cooler Market report, a in-depth investment analysis is offered which forecasts imminent opportunities for Camping Cooler market players and develops the strategies to grow return on investment (ROI). The Camping Cooler market report contains explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product.The market studies, insights and analysis of this Camping Cooler market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus which aids in achieving business goal. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are the two favourably used tools for structuring this market document.

The study considers the Camping Cooler Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Camping Cooler Market are:

AO Coolers; Bison Coolers; Engel Coolers; Grizzly Coolers; Igloo Coolers; ORCA; Pelican Products, Inc.; Polar Bear Coolers; Rubbermaid; STANLEY; The Coleman Company, Inc.; YETI COOLERS, LLC; Koolatron CA; TokyoPlast.com; Nilkamal; Cordova Outdoors; Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd; Ningbo Chengtao Plastic Factory; RTIC Web Services LLC; Kelty among others

By Volume (<25 Quarts, 25-50 Quarts, 50-75 Quarts, 75-100 Quarts, >100 Quarts),

By Product Type (Hard, Soft, Others),

By Material (Metal, Plastics, Fabric),

By Application (Dry Camping, Backpacking, Backyard & Car Camping, Off-Road/RV Camping, Others),

By End-Users (Camping, Medical, Military),

Based on regions, the Camping Cooler Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global camping cooler market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1090.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Driver:

Increasing adoption and preference of individuals to partake in outdoor activities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in technology of manufacturing the equipment utilized in outdoor/camping activities is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased utilization/application of the product from healthcare industry is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Lack of frequent requirement of the product due to longer lifecycle of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Complications in handling the large-quantity of coolers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the usage of plastics in these products due to the growth of concerns for the environment is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Igloo Coolers announced the launch of the first-ever biodegradable cooler, branded as “The Recool”. The product is designed from organic molded pulp and alkyl ketene dimer. With a capacity of 16-quart and capability of holding 75 pounds, the product will be able to hold the ice for upto 12 hours retaining its water resistant features for upto 5 days. The reusable biodegradable product will exhibit greater environmental concerns at a cheap cost of USD 9.95 per unit.

In December 2017, Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd announced the launch of a new brand of camping gear, kits and accessories. The brand known as “The Adventure Kings Camping Gear” will provide all of the camping essentials from cooking gear, awning tents, awning walls, portable fridge/freezer, ice boxes, generators and other products.

Key Benefits for Camping Cooler Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Camping Cooler Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

