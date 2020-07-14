India Electric Vehicle Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Electric Vehicle Market”: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The Indian electric vehicle market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years, owing to the different initiatives undertaken by the key stakeholders, including impactful government support. The manufacturers operating in the Indian market are receiving hefty funding from different investors and venture capitalists, which is encouraging them to scale up their production.
Additionally, Government of India is actively supporting the adoption of electric vehicles, by introducing facilitative policies, including incentive plans and tax rebates, which is further acting as a driving force for the market.
Market Segmentation:
Based on Vehicle Type
- Two-Wheeler
- Three-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Based on Battery Type
- Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)
- Lead–Acid
Based on State
- Uttar Pradesh
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Maharashtra
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- West Bengal
