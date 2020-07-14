COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The growing demand of better healthcare facilities, and technological advancement in hospital capacity management solutions are the major growth drivers for the global hospital capacity management solutions market. Additionally, the increasing investment by healthcare IT companies, growing demand for integrated healthcare solutions, and increasing number of hospitals are also driving the growth of the global hospital capacity management solutions market. The growing numbers of mergers and acquisitions, and increasing adoption of mobile health IT are some of the major trends observed in the global hospital capacity management solutions market.

The stringent regulation for the installation and implementation of capacity management solutions in hospitals is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the high installation and maintenance costs of these systems, and lack of skilled healthcare professionals is also hindering the growth of the global market, especially in the developing countries, such as India and China.

North America and Europe are the major markets for the hospital capacity management solutions, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Additionally, the technological advancement in hospital capacity management solutions and increased awareness about potential applications of these solutions is also playing a pivotal role in growth of the market within these regions.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Segmentation

By Solutions