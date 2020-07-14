Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Analysis Report 2019 to 2026

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the endoscopic ultrasound market include B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Ethicon, Fujifilm Corporation, Medi-Globe Corporation, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, Smith & Nephew, Stryker. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The applications of endoscopic ultrasound equipment are expanding gradually owing to its extensive engagement in the assessments and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and oncology. The surging prevalence of gastric cancer is stimulating the penetration of endoscopic ultrasound equipment in the global market. However, there exists a dearth of skilled professionals and training programs in developing nations, this is likely to constrain the growth of the endoscopic ultrasound market. Also, this procedure spares the patient from invasive, risky and expensive sampling procedures, thereby boosting its adoption percentage.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of endoscopic ultrasound.

Market Segmentation

The entire endoscopic ultrasound market has been sub-categorized into product, technology, procedure, application, end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probe

Ultrasonic Processor

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

By Technology

Radial Scanning

Linear Scanning

By Procedure

Upper Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration

Other

By Application

Oncology

Pancreatic conditions

Other

By End-User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for endoscopic ultrasound market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

