GaN Power Device Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow at 30.5% of CAGR by 2027 | Top Players: Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, MACOM Technology Solutions, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and more…. | Know the Impact Analysis of Corona-virus/COVID19

The Global GaN Power Device Market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% by 2027.

Market reports under the GaN Power Device industry are supported by various macro and microeconomic factors impacting the industry. The Global GaN Power Device Market report delivers recent industry information and highlights several trends impacting the growth of the market. Likewise, it highlights the top key players, different analysis techniques, and market growth factors, drivers with a market forecast from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the GaN Power Device market size & share evaluation helps to understand the entire market structure accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption GaN Power Device market by countries & regions..

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a wide bandgap semiconductor material commonly used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as well as RF components and semiconductor power devices. It is especially used in optoelectronic or high-frequency and high-power devices. GaN outperforms silicon in temperature, speed, and power handling.

Market Segmentation of GaN Power Device Market:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, MACOM Technology Solutions, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems Inc., Navitas Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, Ganpower International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ampleon, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., among others

End- Users: Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others (Healthcare and Industrial



Impact of COVID-19 on Global GaN Power Device Market :

GaN Power Device Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the GaN Power Device industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the GaN Power Device market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the Global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Based on Applications, the supply and inverter segment are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on Applications, the GaN power devices market has been segmented into radio frequency, power drives, supply and inverter and others. The supply and inverter segment are expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. GaN power devices are used by power inverter design engineers to reduce inverter weight and size and to improve power efficiency.



Based on the End-use Industry, the automotive segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecasted period.

Based on the End-use Industry, the market has been segmented into telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. The other segment includes healthcare and industrial. The automotive segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to growing environmental concern is anticipated to drive the demand for GaN power devices. Further, GaN power devices provide high power density over traditional operations in the automotive industry

Regional Analysis of GaN Power Device Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific GaN power devices market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid development in networking infrastructure and the presence of advanced IT Infrastructure are expected to accelerate the growth of the GaN power devices market. The demand for GaN power devices is increasing owing to the rising demand for power devices in the telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and aerospace & defense verticals in emerging Asian countries, such as Japan, India, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines. Moreover, increasing renewable energy generation and growth in electric vehicle production and EV charging markets are expected to drive the growth of the GaN power devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

