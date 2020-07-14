Global Digital Education Content Market Growth, Trend and Forecast Analysis Report with companies like

Digital education content is defined as innovative use of digital technologies and tools for training, learning, and teaching purpose. It is also referred as technology enhanced learning (TEL). Nowadays, digital learning is replacing traditional educational methods. Digital education content is the e learning tool which enables students to develop effective self-directed learning skills by using online resources. Also, this technology is used in corporate as well as government sector to train their employees.

Increase in demand for connected devices in education sector is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital education content market growth. Furthermore, adoption of e-learning solutions in various sectors including corporate, education, and government will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in government initiatives and investments will fuel the market growth. Also, adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) expected to drive the global digital education content market growth.

However, lack of awareness in rural area is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global digital education content market growth. Also, increase in cyber-attacks on educational institutes and enterprises, and high cost of producing e learning content will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Trivantis, Discovery Education, Articulate, Adobe Systems, Saba Software, N2N Services, Educomp Solutions, Aptara City & Guilds, and Tata Interactive Systems

Market Taxonomy

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

Consulting Services

Training and Support Services

Others

By Device type

Handheld Device

Desktops

By Application

Video Content

Audio Content

Simulation

Others

By End User

Corporate

Government

Educational Institutes

K-12

Higher Education

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

