Global Digital Education Content Market Growth, Trend and Forecast Analysis Report with companies like

Digital education content is defined as innovative use of digital technologies and tools for training, learning, and teaching purpose. It is also referred as technology enhanced learning (TEL). Nowadays, digital learning is replacing traditional educational methods. Digital education content is the e learning tool which enables students to develop effective self-directed learning skills by using online resources. Also, this technology is used in corporate as well as government sector to train their employees.
Increase in demand for connected devices in education sector is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital education content market growth. Furthermore, adoption of e-learning solutions in various sectors including corporate, education, and government will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in government initiatives and investments will fuel the market growth. Also, adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) expected to drive the global digital education content market growth.
However, lack of awareness in rural area is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global digital education content market growth. Also, increase in cyber-attacks on educational institutes and enterprises, and high cost of producing e learning content will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Trivantis, Discovery Education, Articulate, Adobe Systems, Saba Software, N2N Services, Educomp Solutions, Aptara City & Guilds, and Tata Interactive Systems
Market Taxonomy
By Offerings
- Solutions
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Training and Support Services
- Others
By Device type
- Handheld Device
- Desktops
By Application
- Video Content
- Audio Content
- Simulation
- Others
By End User
- Corporate
- Government
- Educational Institutes
- K-12
- Higher Education
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
