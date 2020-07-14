Global Flexible Display Market 2019-2024 including Top Key Players like LG Display Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, E Ink Holdings, Inc, Visionox Corporation , Sharp Corp., BOE Technology Group

Global Flexible Display Market was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2019 which is expected reach USD 18.98 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 28.5%.

Flexible display is referred as rollable display which is unbreakable, flexible, and thin in nature. These are divided into various technologies such as E-Paper, OLED, LCD, LCOS, Flat Panel Display Technology, and Plasma Display Technology. These are lightweight, energy efficient displays, shatter-proof, and bendable.

Rise in demand for display based consumer electronics coupled with consumer inclination towards energy efficient technology is the driving factor which is expected to boost the global flexible display market growth. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in the field of display technologies will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in October 2019, Samsung had launched new foldable flexible display screen in India with OLED panel. Moreover, high growth of smart wearable market will impel the flexible displays demand in near future. Moreover, increase in huge investment for expansion of capacities to meet demand. For instance, in year 2019 LG display had invested around 970 million in 6th generation flexible OLED display production line.

Market Restraints

However, complex manufacturing processes and high capital investments are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global flexible display market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LG Display Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, E Ink Holdings, Inc, Visionox Corporation , Sharp Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd, Japan Display Inc, AU Optronics Corp, Innolux Corp, and Samsung Electronics

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Substrate

Organic Material

Conductive Layer

Backlight Pane

Others

By Technology

Display Technology

E-Paper

OLED

LCD

LCOS

Display Manufacturing Technology

Flat Panel Display Technology

Plasma Display Technology

By Application

Television

Smart Phone

E-reader

Tablet

Laptop

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

