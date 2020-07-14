Global Interactive Display Market Research Report Based on Technology Advancement, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2019

Global Interactive Display Market was valued at USD 8.98 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 16.41 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

The interactive display is defined as interactive touch screen computer driven device which is used to serve information and manipulating the electronic files with the help of LCD display. The information is available on texts, videos, and images and makes a usage of new technologies. Interactive display system is categorized into Interactive Video Wall, Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Table, Interactive Kiosks, and Others.

Touch screen displays are popular trends in education and corporate sector which offer high quality range solution across spectrum of interactive technologies. Also, increase in importance of interactive displays in monitors, video walls, smart phones and other devices will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, rise in launches of touch screen panels which used in digital signage will propel the global interactive display market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Sharp had launched new interactive touch screen display known as AQUOS BOARD which provide information interface to enhance consumer experience in digital signage retail environment.

However, high cost of transparent display and quantum dot display is the challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global interactive display market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LG Display, Viewsonic, Horizon Display, Crystal Display Systems, ELO Touch Solutions, Panasonic, NEC, Samsung, Leyard Optoelectronic, and Sharp

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Interactive Video Wall

Interactive Whiteboard

Interactive Table

Interactive Kiosks

Others

By Panel Size

17’’-32’’ Panel Size

32”–65” Panel Size

65” and Above Panel Size

By End User

Corporate & Government

Education

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

