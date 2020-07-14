Wear Parts Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Top Players: Castolin Eutectic, Metso, Palbit, Hensley Industries, Redexim, Spokane Industries, Borox, Whites Wearparts and more…| Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis

The Global Wear Parts Market was valued at 490.8 Bn US$ in 2018 and will reach 716.2 Bn US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2027.

Market reports under the Wear Parts industry are supported by various macro and micro economic factors impacting the industry. The Global Wear Parts Market report delivers recent industry information and highlights several trends impacting the growth of the market. Likewise, it highlights the top key players, different analysis techniques, and market growth factors, drivers with a market forecast from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the Wear Parts market size & share evaluation helps to understand the entire market structure accordingly. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Wear Parts market by countries & regions..

Wear parts are used in bearings systems, foundry mold slides, and gas turbines. It includes basalt or ceramic liners that protect manufacturing machinery from abrasion or impact. These specially designed wear pads or linings are resistant to the abrasive effects of the bulk processing of grain, ore, salt, limestone, coal, glass, and fly ash.

Market Segmentation of Wear Parts Market:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Castolin Eutectic, Metso, Palbit, Hensley Industries, Redexim, Spokane Industries, Borox, Whites Wearparts, Magotteaux, SKF, among others

End- Users: Automotive, Construction & Mining, Drugs/Pharmaceutical Industries, Food Industry, Chemical Industry, Steel Industry, Others



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wear Parts Market :

Wear Parts Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Wear Parts industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Wear Parts market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the Global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Bushing Segment shows held the largest wear parts market share in the year 2018.

The bushings segment will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.3% in 2018 and is expected to display similar trends in the coming years as well. Increasing demand for bushing by the automotive sector has been driving the growth of the segment in recent years.

Stringent rules and regulations implemented by governments of several countries for the use of basic safety products such as airbag and seatbelt are boosting the demand for the bushing segment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold higher shares in the bushing segment. Increasing demand for electrical bushing by countries such as India and China are expected to drive the demand for this segment in the region.

Regional Analysis of Wear Parts Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

The Asia Pacific is dominating the global Wear Parts market

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing manufacturing and construction industry in India, China, and Japan, among others. For instance, the construction industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2016-2020, as investment of $31.7 Bn has been proposed by Govt of India for 99 cities under the Smart City initiative. Moreover, the manufacturing industry is also growing due to the expansion of the leading players. For instance, in 2019, Singapore-headquartered electronics manufacturing and business services provider Flex has opened a new manufacturing facility, the Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, in Walajabad in Kanchipuram district near Chennai. This will further augment the wear parts market growth over the coming years.

Further, Europe is expected to grow at a steady phase with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to promote construction in Europe is one of the factors that is driving the demand for wear part products in the region. Europe 2020 Strategy issued by the European Commission that consists of action plans for supporting and promoting the construction sector is driving the demand for wear parts in the region during the forecast period.

