V2V Communication Market Size, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Valued at $14.5 billion in 2019, the global vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market is projected to advance with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is further estimated to generate a revenue of $77.1 billion, in 2030.

Geographically, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market, during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased integration of telematics systems in passenger cars coupled with the rising awareness and concerns of fleet companies for safety of drivers and vehicle tracking and diagnostics.

