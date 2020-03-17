The Travel Retail Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the Travel Retail Market report. The scope of this Travel Retail Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the Travel Retail Market

Few of the major key players currently working in the global travel retail market are Aer Rianta International, DFS Group Ltd., KING POWER International, DubaiDutyFree.com, China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Dufry, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Lotte Duty Free, Lagard�re Travel Retail, THE SHILLA DUTY FREE, Flemingo, JR/Group, Qatar Duty Free, 3Sixty Duty Free, among others.

The world travel retail market is expected to reach +%150 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of +8% during the forecast period. Substantial development of the travel & tourism sector, including medical tourism, fosters the demand for travel retail services.

‘”Travel retail” is a term that commonly refers to sales made in travel environments where customers require proof of travel to access the commercial area, but which are subject to taxes and duties. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market.

Travel Retail Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Beauty

Wines and Spirits

Fashion and Accessories

Tobacco

Men

Women

Table Of Content : Travel Retail Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology

3 Travel Retail Market Trends And Drivers

4 Travel Retail Market Dynamics

5 Travel Retail Market And Technical Challenges

6 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

7 Value Chain Analysis

8 Academic Travel Retail Market, By Type

9 Global Market, By Regions

10 Top Company

11 Travel Retail Market Forecast

12 Conclusion

