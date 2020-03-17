Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market 2020 research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Industry report contains explanation to what Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends and also points at all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market whose company profiles are included in the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market report. The Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

The following manufacturers are covered in this Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

The Dow Chemical Company

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant

The Lubrizol Corporation

Borregaard

Innospec Inc.

Calumet

Ashland

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES U.K. LIMITED

Kemira

CNPC

CNOOC & Shell

From 2012 to 2014, North American shale gas production showed a sharp rise, which led to a substantial increase in oilfield chemical company’s revenue. From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical company’s revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 2011–14, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segment by Type, covers

Clear brine fluids

Shale inhibitors

Lubricants

Non-emulsifiers

H2S scavengers

Defoamers

Surfactants

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

