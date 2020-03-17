Tea Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2028

The global Tea market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tea market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tea market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tea market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tea market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Some of the leading market players in the tea market are Kusmi Tea (France), Tata Global Beverages (India), Davids Tea (Canada), Unilever Plc. (U.K.), Tea Forte (United States), Starbucks (United States), Associated British Foods Plc. (Twinings) (U.K.), and Peet’s Coffee & Tea (United States) among others.

The global tea Market has been segmented into:

By Product

Leaf Tea

CTC Tea

By Type

Premium/Specialty Tea

Mass Tea

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy France Belgium Germany U.K. Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Hong Kong Singapore Japan Thailand Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Tea market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tea market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

