Leading Players operating in the Light Vehicles Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Toyota Motor Corporation;

Volkswagen AG;

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP;

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles;

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.;

Groupe Renault;

Nissan; and others

Global Light Vehicles Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements in the technology utilized in the products.

Market Drivers:

Increased concerns regarding the environment and demand for fuel-efficient and durable vehicles is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth

Growing advancements in the technology used resulting in innovative product launches that are highly fuel-efficient without compensating on the designated carry load

Market Restraints:

Low return on investment on these commercial vehicles due to their high costs

Competitive Landscape and Light Vehicles Market Share Analysis

Light Vehicles market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Light Vehicles market.

Market Segmentation

Global Light Vehicles Market By Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Light Vehicles market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Light Vehicles market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Light Vehicles Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the light vehicles market are Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Groupe Renault; Nissan; Groupe PSA; Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; ASHOK LEYLAND; suzuki motor corporation; Tata Motors and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION.

Global Light Vehicles Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Light Vehicles report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Tata Motors announced the launch of “Nex-Gen ULTRA” vehicles range from Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles. This launch of vehicles range is expected to significantly improve the market share of Tata Motors in the light vehicles.

In September 2017, ASHOK LEYLAND announced that they are planning to launch a new light commercial vehicle model in every six months till the year 2020. This decision of presenting new models is expected to expand the product portfolio of the company and is expected to be parallel with the growth strategy of the company.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Light Vehicles Market, By Type

7 Light Vehicles Market, By Organization Size

8 Light Vehicles Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

