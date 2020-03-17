This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Deception Technology Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

The cybersecurity threats are increasing day by day with the introduction to a number of hacking techniques and virtual tools. It leads to increase the organization expenses in incorporating the losses incurred by hacking attacks. Thus, the demand for deception technology has been increased across the glove to minimize and track the hacking attacks. Deception technology secures the network systems from harmful malware, assists in tracking the actions of the hackers as well as prevent the possible damage which can be caused by unauthorized access to the organizations’ own network. With the growing adoption of IoT enabled and cloud-based applications need of deception technology has been increased over the past couple of years.

Major Players in this Report Include,

GuardiCore Ltd. (Israel), SEC Technologies, s.r.o. (Slovakia), Shape Security Inc. (United States), Attivo Networks, Inc. (United States), TrapX Security, Inc. (United States), LogRhythm Inc. (United States), Allure Security Technology, Inc. (United States), Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States) and Cymmetria Inc. (Israel)

Market Trend

Adoption of Advanced Deception Systems Capable of Tracking Hackers

Inclusion of Hacking Technique Tracing and Analytics Tools

Market Drivers

Rising Instances of Fishing, Key Logger and Zero-Day Attacks

Growing Adoption of Safe and Secure IoT Based Applications

Opportunities

Escalating Demand for Cyber Security Tools from North American Market

Increasing Need for Protecting Data Centers and Networks

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

By Application (Application security, Data Security, Endpoint security, Network security), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Government Organizations, Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Deception Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Deception Technology Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Deception Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Deception Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Deception Technology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Deception Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Deception Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Deception Technology Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Deception Technology Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Deception Technology Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

