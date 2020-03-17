This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mobile Marketing Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Mobile marketing is a multi-channel, digital marketing activity conducted through a ubiquitous network to which consumers are constantly connected using a personal mobile device with an aim to focus on reaching a target audience, via websites, email, SMS and MMS, social media, and apps. SMS and MMS are very powerful channels for mobile marketing. Mobile terminals are becoming more and more important for internet searches. Almost 50 percent of consumers in the United States make direct purchases after receiving an SMS-branded text. According to recent reports, 40 percent of user’s internet time is spent on mobile devices, which can be the best way to market products or services over the device.

Major Players in this Report Include,

SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Twitter Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Adobe Systems, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), OpenMarket (United States) and Vibes Media, LLC (United States)

Market Trend

More and more numbers of users are spending larger amounts of time on mobile devices. Mobile Commerce is expanding rapidly and that’s why for marketers; it is very important to keep up with the pace.

Market Drivers

The increasing number of internet and mobile user across the globe coupled with the rise in disposable income and consumer shift towards online shopping are the key factors driving the demand for mobile marketing.

Cost-effective Way of Marketing Compared to Other Marketing Techniques

Opportunities

Latest Technological Advancements such as Location-based service (LBS), Augmented Reality, 2D Barcodes, GPS messaging

Growing Use of Mobile E-commerce by Consumers for Shopping

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Mobile Marketing Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Application (Product Advertising, Service Promotions, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Consumer Goods, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Government & Education, Retail & E-commerce, Others), Component (Software, Services), Service Type (Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Push Notification, App-based Marketing, In-game Mobile Marketing, Quick Response (QR) Codes, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mobile Marketing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile Marketing Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobile Marketing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile Marketing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile Marketing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile Marketing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mobile Marketing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Mobile Marketing Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Mobile Marketing Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Mobile Marketing Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

