Fragrance Packaging Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, Fragrance packaging market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide packaging solutions for fragrance. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the global fragrance packaging market.

Some of the players operating in the global fragrance packaging market include Gerresheimer AG, Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Verescence France SASU, Albea S.A., Intrapac International Corporation, Piramal Glass Ltd., Quadpack Ltd, Alcion Plasticos, Coverpla S.A., CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc., EXAL Corporation, General Converting Inc., Glaspray Engineering & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Premi Spa, Continental Bottle Co. Limited, and Fragrance Manufacturing, Inc.

By Material Type

Glass

Metal

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS)

Paper board

By Packaging Type

Primary Packaging: Bottles Cans Tubes & Roll-ons Stick packs

Secondary Packaging: Folding boxes Hinged boxes Two piece boxes



By Capacity

Less than 100 ml

100 to 250 ml

250 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By End Use

Perfumes Eau de parfum (EDP) Eau de toilette (EDT) Eau de cologne (EDC) Eau fraiche

Deodorants

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middles East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

