Persistence Market Research published a report on the food grade cellulose market that includes global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029. It projects that the food grade cellulose market is expected to reach ~ US$ 390 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 550 Mn by the end of 2029.

Increased Preference for Multi-Functional Ingredients among Manufacturers of Food and Beverages

As the consumer food consumption pattern is changing, manufacturers have started including multi-functional ingredients in their food products. Food products such as meat, dairy, bakery, and others are widely consumed all over the world. Food grade cellulose can be used as a thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, gelling agent, and others. Additional functions provided by food grade cellulose are beneficial for manufacturers, who are majorly involved in producing consumer-centric products.

Bakery and confectionery products in particular, require various ingredients to enhance their shelf-life and taste. Different manufacturers are targeting millennials, as they opt for products with extended shelf life, and utilizing multi-functional ingredients such as food grade cellulose. Due to diverse functionality of food grade cellulose, food manufacturers are rapidly adopting these, which is expected to benefit the food grade cellulose market growth.

Growing Demand for Emulsifiers from Bakery, Dairy, and Frozen Food Industries Fueling the Growth of the Food Grade Cellulose Market

Emulsification is an essential process for bakery, dairy, and frozen food products. With the help of emulsification, the shelf life of bakery and dairy products is extended and the quality of finished products is improved. Food grade cellulose is used as an emulsifier in the food and beverages industry. Food grade cellulose holds physical and chemical properties, which make cellulose a suitable ingredient for use as an emulsifier.

Cellulose is capable of emulsifying substances such as sauces, and also prevents the separation of water from rest of the ingredients. Moreover, when combined with water, cellulose forms a gel, which can stabilize and thicken food products. Frozen food products with long shelf-life, require emulsifiers, thickening agents, as well as stabilizers to further enhance the quality of products.

Cellulose can be utilized as an emulsifier and thickening agent for these products. The demand for frozen food, dairy, and bakery products is stable as these products are widely consumed, which has led to growth in demand for food grade cellulose as well.

Gluten Intolerance Turning Out to Be a Strong Market Driver

Large number of consumers are now opting for gluten-free products due to their intolerance of gluten. Carboxymethyl cellulose is among the type of ingredients, which are gluten-free and widely used in different food products such bakery, dairy, meat products, and others. The consumption of gluten products leads to several chronic diseases and sometimes creates difficult situation for the body.

This has increased the demand for gluten free products around the world. Furthermore, food grade cellulose is manufactured from plants, which contain cellulose and also synthetically produced. Hence, it comprises no gluten. Thus, the growing consumption of gluten-free products is also escalating the growth of the food grade cellulose market.

Key Producers of Food Grade Cellulose

