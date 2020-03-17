By applying market intelligence for this Esports Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this Esports Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources.

This Esports Market Report Focuses On The Global Top Players, Covered: Activision Blizzard, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, FaceIT, Gfinity PLC, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System

The “Global Esports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Esports industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Esports market with detailed market segmentation by revenue stream, game type, and geography. The global Esports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Esports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Esports market.

Esports is a sports competition using video games. Esports often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions. YouTube and Twitch have become central to driving the Esports market. The increasing popularity of video games across the globe and growing awareness about Esports are the significant factors that are driving the growth of the Esports market. Younger generations are highly connected to the internet and technology. This has paved the way for online gaming activities, which also propel the growth of the Esports market. Peoples are now taking a huge interest in Esports and investing their money and time in it. Moreover, growing awareness about Esports and peer-to-peer sharing has also accelerated the growth of the Esports market.

Chapter Details of Esports Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Esports Market Landscape

Part 04: Esports Market Sizing

Part 05: Esports Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Esports has the potential to be a more powerful branding medium than traditional sports because of the interactivity of streaming, hence, boosting the demand for the Esports market. Advancements in gaming technologies, increase in awareness about Esports due to attention given by worldwide publishers, investors, and broadcasters, which also fuels the growth of the Esports market. Nowadays, video games are preferred as compared to other sport and outdoor activities. Additionally, a growing number of events with large prize pools is a new trend seen in the Esports market that is further fueling the growth of the Esports market. An increase in the number of Esports enthusiast has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to increase in the upcoming year that drives the growth of the Esports market.

Global Esports Market – Companies Mentioned:

o Activision Blizzard

o CJ Corporation

o Electronic Arts

o FaceIT

o Gfinity PLC

o Nintendo

o Turner Broadcasting System

o Valve Corporation

