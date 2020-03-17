IGCT (integrated gate-commutated thyristor) is a power electronic device primarily used for switching current in industrial devices. The IGCT is a gate controlled switch which performs similar to thyristor, with lower conduction losses. IGCT is used for high power applications with has a better performance at higher temperatures. The global IGCT market is growing rapidly due to its better performance and lower conduction losses.

Several major market players like ABB Ltd., and General Electric are shifting their focus towards IGCT solutions to attract more customers and maximize their revenues. Better performance at higher temperature, lower conduction losses are the major factors that are aiding the growing demand for IGCT market. Lack of awareness is the primary factor that may hinder the growth of IGCT market.

Also, key market players influencing the IGCT market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the IGCT market are ABB Ltd. Amepower, Inc., CRRC Corporation Limited, General Electric Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Tianjin Century Electronics CO., LTD. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IGCT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IGCT market.

