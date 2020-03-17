Internet of Things (IoT) has taken businesses today by storm and has become one of the centric strategies for businesses to emerge as the leaders in the market. Most of the businesses have laid enhanced importance towards IoT implementations into the business models for achieving enhanced levels of customer service. Harnessing the power of IoT, business models have witnessed a paradigm shift in their operations. With IoT, the analysis and processing remained limited to the central authority, however, with the advent of AI in edge computing, the analysis and processing power has been transferred to the edge devices.

Increasing penetration of machine learning and advancements in the Artificial Intelligence technologies is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the AI edge computing market. Higher cost of implementations coupled with weak infrastructures for AI, hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of AI edge computing market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the AI Edge Computing market.

Also, key AI Edge Computing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems. Also, IBM Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., ClearBlade, Inc., Vapor IO, and Rigado, LLC are a few other important players in the AI edge computing market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the AI Edge Computing market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the AI Edge Computing market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

