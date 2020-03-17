The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. For enabling efficient and real-time communications to empower the industries with the potentials of IoT as well as realize smart buildings, and smart city concepts, the data generated needs to be transported efficiently over the network. Nodes and gateways together enable efficient data transport over the network and also result in enhanced security for data transport. The intelligent gateway or the IoT gateway also preprocesses the data at the edge before it is forwarded further thus minimizing data volumes for transfer.

Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Also, key IoT Node and Gateway market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation. Also, Microchip Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated are a few other important players in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT Node and Gateway market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

