Top Key Players:

Zoetis

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Ceva

Virbac

Vetoquinol

Phibro Animal Health

Hester

Hipra

Idt Biologika

Companion animals such as dogs, cats, and horses are growing as a part of the urban population Animals, just like humans, suffer from a range of infectious diseases. As veterinary medicine has advanced, prevention of disease has become a priority. One of the best means of prevention is by creating immunity in the animal. This is usually achieved by vaccination. Vaccination also reduces the amount of pharmaceutical treatments (such as antibiotics) used to control established diseases and, in many instances, has prevented long term suffering and death. Examples of diseases which can be prevented by vaccination are shown in the table below.

It was estimated that, U.S spends around 25% of its total expenditure on veterinary care which includes medicines and vaccines. The growing expenditures on veterinary care is anticipated to fuel industry. Moreover, rising incidents of animal bites, animal welfare campaigns and favorable government initiatives are expected to boost the companion animal vaccines market size growth.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Companion Animal Vaccines Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The global Companion Animal Vaccines Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Companion Animal Vaccines Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

