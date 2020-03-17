The growing focus on big data analytics and need for insights on consumer behavior and purchasing patterns are some of the key factors driving the demand for data science platforms globally. Data science refers to next-generation computing, wherein specific tools and algorithms are applied for in-depth analysis of big data. Several organizations are deploying data science platforms to sustain in the competitive landscape through the optimal use of analytics and to obtain valuable insights from structured and unstructured data available within the ecosystem.

The global Data Science Platform market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Wolfram Research, DataRobot Inc., Sense Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Domino Data Lab, and Alteryx Inc.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Data Science Platform market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Data Science Platform market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the market have also been analyzed. A segmentation of the global Data Science Platform market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The profiling of the leading players is done in order to judge the current competitive scenario. The competitive landscape is assessed by taking into consideration many important factors such as business growth, recent developments, product pipeline, and others. The research report further makes use of graphical representations such as tables, info graphics, and charts to forecast figures and historical data of the global Data Science Platform market.

