The numbers of subscribers for the telecom services are increasing rapidly across the globe. Thus, problems such as fallout of services, and network congestion are increasing and resulting into a structural evolution in demand for the development of effective billing and revenue management solutions. These telecom billing and revenue management solutions are used by Communication Services Providers (CSPs) for increasing their revenue by optimizing telecom networks. These solutions also enable the telecom service providers in fraud detection and fraud management resulting into decreased operational costs in longer run.

The global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market in the near future.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Accenture plc, L. M. Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Comverse, Inc., and SAP AG.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the market have also been analyzed. A segmentation of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The profiling of the leading players is done in order to judge the current competitive scenario. The competitive landscape is assessed by taking into consideration many important factors such as business growth, recent developments, product pipeline, and others. The research report further makes use of graphical representations such as tables, info graphics, and charts to forecast figures and historical data of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market.

