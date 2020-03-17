Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The “Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Green & Bio-based Solvents market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

The worldwide Green & Bio-based Solvents market is an enlarging field for top market players,

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global green & bio-based solvents market by segmenting it in terms of products such as bio-based methanol, bio-based ethanol, bio-based propanol, bio-based butanol, bio-based propylene glycol, ethyl lactate, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of green & bio-based solvents for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of green & bio-based solvents has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of green & bio-based solvents. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global green & bio-based solvents market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion nv, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. and Cobalt Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global green & bio-based solvents market as follows:

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Product Analysis

Bio-based Methanol

Bio-based Ethanol

Bio-based Propanol

Bio-based Butanol

Bio-based Propylene Glycol

Ethyl Lactate

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others (Including hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



This Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.