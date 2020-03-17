Package Air Conditioners Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In this new business intelligence Package Air Conditioners market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Package Air Conditioners market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Package Air Conditioners market.

Segmentation

The global package air conditioners market can be segmented on the basis of the type of condenser installed:

Water-cooled condenser

Air-cooled condenser

It can also be segmented on the basis of splits:

Single-split

Multi-split

It can also be segmented on the basis of following end-uses

Apartment & Collective Housing

Data Centers

Healthcare

Household

Offices

Restaurants

Marine HVAC

Warehousing

Wineries

Container Refrigeration

Banks

Airports

Pharmaceutical

Food processing & storage

Public Transport

District Cooling

Package Air Conditioners Market: Segmentation Overview

In the water-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by water. A continuous water supply is required to keep the air conditioning system functioning. In the air-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by the atmospheric air. It has an outdoor unit which consists critical components such as the compressor and the condenser. In some cases, it also includes an expansion valve. These type of package air conditioners can be mounted at any place such as balcony or terrace where the free flow of atmospheric air is available. The single-split package air conditioners are ideal or use in one to one combinations of commercial applications. Moreover, they do not require the expense of any duct work. The multi-split package air conditioner can connect maximum five indoor units to one single outdoor unit. Such package air conditioners also enable indoor units of different capacities and styles in one single system, thus facilitating customized solutions unique for each space.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Regional Outlook

The global package air conditioners market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of package air conditioners market owing to the fully developed infrastructure. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to electronics and consumer durables, wherein package air conditioners have varied uses, aids in boosting the growth of package air conditioners market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for package air conditioners because of increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global package air conditioners market are:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,

ETA General Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Voltas Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Blue Star Limited

WEATHERITE AIR CONDITIONING

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fedders Lloyd Corporation Limited

