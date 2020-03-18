The market information included in this Chlorine Market report not only assists businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. The report merges comprehensive industry analysis with precise evaluations and forecasts which all together brings about absolute research solutions and maximum industry clarity for strategic decision making. This industry report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. To form global Chlorine Market research report, the data has been gathered from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

The global chlorine market accounted to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Overview

Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Chlorine Market research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chlorine market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Chlorine Specialties, Inc., Seatex Ltd., Ercros S.A, Fluid Metering, Inc., The STUTZ Company, AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., BASF, Westlake Chemical, Packed Chlorine, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Jana Overseas, Vynova Group, Nouryon, bondalti, Kemira Oyj, Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, Bengal Gases and many more.

Segmentation: Chlorine Market

Global Chlorine Market By Application (EDC/PVC, Water Treatment chemicals, C1/C2 Aromatics, Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Propylene Oxide, Pulp & Paper, Chlorinated Intermediaries, Isocyanates and Others)

Production Process (Mercury Cell Process, Membrane Cell Process, Diaphragm Process and Others)

End-User (Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Plastic, Pesticides and Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Research objectives of the Chlorine Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Chlorine Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

High demands from water treatment plants and pharmaceutical industry

Increasing demand from chemical, plastic and construction industry

Due to very large established base, its operating and design is very well understood

It is cheap as compared to other alternatives

Market Restraints:

Transporting and handling risk, due to its highly inflammable nature

Strict regulations from the government about its use

Due to safety and liabilities concern, companies shifting towards alternative technologies

Produce toxic disinfection by-product

