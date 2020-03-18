Huge data and information of Methanol Market report has been collected from a multiple trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers. This market report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The insights provided in this Methanol Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to overall growth of the automotive industry globally.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Methanol Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation; China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Valero Marketing and Supply Company; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; BP p.l.c.; Clariant; Coogee; Enerkem; GNFC Limited; Haldor Topsoe A/S; Oberon Fuels; OCI NV are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Segmentation: Global Methanol Market

By Feedstock Type Natural Gas Coal Others

By Derivatives Formaldehyde Acetic Acid Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Gasoline Blending Biodiesel Dimethyl Ether (DME) Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME) Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Methanol-to-Olefins/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTO/MTP) Others

By End-Use Industry Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Pharmaceuticals Packaging Paints & Coatings Agriculture Others

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they had agreed with South Louisiana Methanol for the establishment and development of a chemicals plant situated in the United States. This decision comes after a significant rise in the demand for shale gas production from the region.

In December 2018, SABIC announced that they had increased their share in the Arrazi Methanol Company after they had purchased 50% stake from Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company for USD 150 million. This expansion will significantly increase the production capacity of SABIC for methanol.

Focal points covered in this Methanol Market report

This Methanol Market report provides pin point analysis of the market outlook and later establishes its comparison with current patterns. Also it creates a relationship of the market outlook with Porter Five Force Analysis

This research report is inclusive concept of the market progression. The market progression considers the components of the present situation and compares the current scenario of the market with future developmental chances.

The Methanol Market research report includes investigation at global and regional levels. These comprehensive and local level investigations are inclusive of the request as well as the supply powers which in turn willingly or unwillingly affects the market development

Various Topics such as product offering, finance related data, recent developments, analysis of Strengths, weakness, Opportunities and Threats in the upcoming scenario are highlighted in this research report.

