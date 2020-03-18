Medical mobility aid, also known as repositioning aid or unit, is used primarily for patient movement in healthcare facilities. We provide a convenient and secure way for patients to travel and switch, enabling them to become more independent and mobile. Aid for medical mobility is needed for an older population for day-to-day activities, for those recovering from surgery or injury or any other medical condition, and also for those permanently injured

The Medical Mobility Aids Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rise in global geriatric population and technological advancement. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the awareness of treatment of mental diseases

The global Medical Mobility Aids market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Walkers, Crutches, Stretchers and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Mobility Aids Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Mobility Aids Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

