Skull CT is performed with an aim to monitor and analyze soft tissues and blood vessels in the brain. Skull CT is widely performed to diagnose damage to head after trauma, brain bleeding, skull injuries, soft tissue injuries, and brain tumor.

Increasing prevalence of head injuries and brain tumor is expected to drive the market of skull CT during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for modern diagnostic systems is also projected to drive the growth of the market by 2027.

The global Medical Skull CT Market is segmented on the basis by type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into 2S Spiral Scan CT, 16S Spiral Scan CT, 64S Spiral Scan CT, 128S Spiral Scan CT, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Skull CT Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Skull CT Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Medical Skull CT Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Medical Skull CT Market in these regions.

