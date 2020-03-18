Tonic Water Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Tonic Water Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tonic Water .

This report studies the global market size of Tonic Water , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Tonic Water Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Tonic Water history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Tonic Water market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered

Content

Product Type

Application

Sales Channel

The Global tonic water market is segmented based on its content, product type, application and sales channel. On the basis of content, the Global tonic water market is segmented into regular and diet. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into non-flavored and flavored. On the basis of application, the Global tonic water market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The retail sales segment is further sub segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online retailing and other retailing formats.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights tonic water demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the tonic water ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global tonic water market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global tonic water market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Tonic Water: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are the key players of the global tonic water market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tonic water market.

Key players in the global tonic water market includes Fentimans Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo Plc., Q Drinks, White Rock Products Corp., Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG, Powell And Mahoney LLC, Fevertree Drinks PLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, MBG International Premium Brands GmbH, East Imperial Superior Beverages, JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO., Boylan Bottling Co Inc., Casalbor, S.L., LLANLLYR WATER CO LTD, Shasta Beverages, Inc., Sygama SA, Luscombe Drinks, and Bradley’s Tonic Co.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tonic water market.

Global Tonic Water Market, by Type

Flavored

Non-flavored

Global Tonic Water Market, by Content

Regular

Diet

Global Tonic Water Market, by Application

Alcoholic Drinks

Direct Consumption

Global Tonic Water Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Global Tonic Water Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tonic Water product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tonic Water , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tonic Water in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tonic Water competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tonic Water breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Tonic Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tonic Water sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.