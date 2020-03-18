Non-surgical fat reduction is a procedure used to reduce body fats with the different types of treatment devices, lasers, light-assisted, cryotherapy, ultrasound, and radiofrequency. Non-surgical fat reduction is minimally invasive treatments that selectively break down fat cells in particular areas to reduce the size of subcutaneous fat that sit beneath the skin but above the muscle.

The non-surgical fat reduction market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technology. However, the risks and limitations posed by the high development cost of obesity drugs could restrain the growth of the global market. Moreover, the high price of surgical procedures such as gastric bypass surgery, adjustable gastric banding, gastric sleeve surgery, and intragastric balloon treatment is creating new opportunities for non-invasive fat reduction devices.

The non-surgical fat reduction market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users. Based on product type the market is segmented as radiofrequency devices, laser-based devices, ultrasound devices and others. On the basis of end users the market is categorized as dermatology clinics and beauty clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in non-surgical fat reduction market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The non-surgical fat reduction market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting non-surgical fat reduction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the non-surgical fat reduction market in these regions.

