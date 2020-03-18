Operating table is a table on which a patient lies during a surgical procedure. They are typically used within an operating room or surgical suite of a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, or other healthcare facilities where surgeries are performed. Operating tables may be either stationary or mobile to move room to room. Operating tables are used in various types of procedures such as cardiothoracic, orthopedic, bariatric, urologic, and more.

Rising demand for bariatric medical procedures, increasing surgeries around the world, and rising obesity, which results in surgeons to adopt minimally invasive surgeries will propel the market growth in the review period. However, high costs of technologically advanced operating tables along with limited hospital budgets may limit the growth of the market.

The Global Operating Tables Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into general surgical tables, orthopedic tables, and radiolucent imaging tables. Based on technology, the market is segmented into non-powered operating tables and powered operating tables Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Operating Tables Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Operating Tables Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Operating Tables Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Operating Tables Market in these regions.

