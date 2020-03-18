The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to reach USD 6,014.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.4%. The report covers a detailed analysis and study of the global Liquid Biopsy market for the estimated forecast period. It covers the details of the segments which are being used for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing focus on analysis has led the users to have an insight on the growth of market. The report covers and focuses on a systematic approach which covers the different strategies which are being covered in the overall market.

In addition, it also covers the strategies along the major shareholders and stakeholders which is likely to have an impact on the overall market for the estimated forecast period. The report covers detailed analysis of the market for the estimated forecast period. Several strategies are being analyzed for the estimation for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased need for the determination of the strategies of the competitors is covered in the report for the global Liquid Biopsy market. The report analyses and estimates the factors such as the organic and inorganic strategies which are being adopted by the companies to lead to have an impact on the market. Several views of manufacturers, end users and industry experts are being used for the collating the market for the estimated forecast period.

Key players serving the global liquid biopsy market include Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Trovagene, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc. and Genomic Health, Inc. among others. The introduction of freemium offerings with competitive short-term subscription prices and the rising investment in product development offers new opportunities for new start-ups in the market. In addition, setting the right price to efficiently gage and capture the future consumer’s marginal utility will be a major strategic challenge for vendors in the coming years on the global Liquid Biopsy market.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Liquid Biopsy industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Liquid Biopsy industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented based on applications, cancer type, and circulating biomarker types. Based on applications, the market is broken down into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring and risk of recurrence. Early cancer screening is expected to account nearly 50% market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market through the forecast period. In this region rising income, increased urbanization, growing cancer cases, and government’s focus on healthcare facilities is driving the liquid biopsy market. However, there are substantial barriers to liquid biopsy adoption. A number of assays intended on high-cost next generation sequencing technology are not reimbursed, obstructing market uptake. Moreover, cost of the procedure is facilitating access to a larger population in India, Japan and China, which depend heavily on out-of-pocket expenditure.

Key segments of the global liquid biopsy market

Application Overview, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Early cancer screening

Therapy selection

Treatment monitoring

Risk of recurrence

Cancer Type Overview, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Other cancers

Circulating Biomarker Overview, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Other circulating biomarkers

Regional Overview, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

