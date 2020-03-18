The exclusive report on the Thermal Paper Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives in-detailed information across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Thermal Paper Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Thermal paper is a specialty paper that allows for inkless printing. The thermal paper is coated with a material that changes its color when subjected to heat. It is suitably used in thermal printers, cash registers, adding machines, and credit card terminals. The print heads in these machines are capable of heating the required areas of the paper and making them legible to read. They are specifically engineered to provide clear and legible images at all print speeds for remarkable readability.

Leading Thermal Paper Market Players:

– Appvion, Inc

– Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

– Hansol Paper Co

– Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

– Jujo Thermal Limited

– Koehler Paper Group

– Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

– Oji holdings

– Ricoh Company, Ltd.

– Siam Paper Public Co. Ltd

The global thermal paper market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the thermal paper market is segmented into, top coated and non top coated. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. Based on application, the global thermal paper market is segmented into, pos recepits, lottery and gaming tickets, labels & tags, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into packaging and labelling, printing, retail, and others.

