Containerized data centers are available in the form of a box or container in various sizes such as 10 ft, 20 ft, 40 ft, 53 ft, and others. These data centers can be incorporated into shipping containers and are customizable, containing all the essential functional data center modules assembled and integrated within. These solutions are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and can be deployed in a lesser time duration, providing users with plug and play benefits. The containerized data centers are witnessing significant adoption in the current scenario with increasing demand across different verticals such as IT and telecom, government, and BFSI, among others.

The containerized data center market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing need for scalable data center solutions, coupled with the growing need for scalable data center solutions. Also, several advantages associated with containerized data center such as disaster recovery, lowering of capital and operational expenditure, further augment the growth of the containerized data center market. However, some factors, such as vendor lock-in and high performance computing may hamper the growth of the containerized data center market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Dell Inc.

3.Delta Power Solutions

4.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.IBM Corporation

7.Johnson Controls International PLC

8.Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

9.Schneider Electric SE

10.Smiths Group plc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global containerized data center market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The containerized data center market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting containerized data center market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the containerized data center market in these regions.

