Block chain in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1035.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 80% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. As per study key players of this market are BigchainDB GmbH, Blockchain Foundry Inc., Wipro Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Syncron International AB, ChromaWay AB, Project Provenance Ltd., Everledger Ltd, Supercomputing Systems AG, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Block chain in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1035.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 80% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Market Definition:

Block chain refers to a set of records/database which are secured, and linked with the record and data of previous transaction. Technically modifications aren’t possible, as it is focused on recording all the transactions related to the database. Block chain in manufacturing enables the manufacturers to simplify his business processing by keeping a record of all the materials involved and shows the transparency of transaction in every stage of manufacturing

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

NVIDIA Corporation, XAIN AG, CargoX, RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, Chronicled, LO3 Energy, Electron, Filament, Grid Singularity, GitHub Inc., Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle, Factom, BigchainDB GmbH, Blockchain Foundry Inc., Wipro Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Syncron International AB, ChromaWay AB, Project Provenance Ltd., Everledger Ltd, Supercomputing Systems AG, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Market Drivers:

Through Block chain implementation, transparency is achieved and that concludes to a better and simple business processing

Rise in influence of Information Technology (IT) over our everyday lives, use of block chain in manufacturing is expected to rise as it increases the transparency in the manufacturing process and hence, simplifies it

Market Restraints:

Due to its modern introduction, the regulations for the industry still need to be filtered and these undecided regulations are expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of proper knowledge, and also lack of promotion of block chain among manufacturers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles

