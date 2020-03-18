The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

Betaine is defined as a type of neutral chemical compound which can be obtained naturally or can be made through artificial techniques. It helps to reduce the production rate of amino acid in the human body and improves the metabolism in the body. The U.S.A. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food and pharmaceutical products. Betaine is also approved by the FDA to treat a genetic state, where excessive amounts of homocysteine develop in the human’s body. Rising health awareness amongst the consumers have mainly led to the rising demands of betaine. Betaine offers various health benefits. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the betaine market.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003896/

Betaine has been used as a feed supplement in animal nutrition for more than fifty years. It is added to farmed fish feed as an osmolyte to protect fish from the stress of moving from low to high salinity. Salmon liver mitochondria actively take up betaine when exposed to osmotic stress. Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can also be used to reduce the negative effects of heat stress. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food or nutraceutical products. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the betaine market.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003896/

Thus, it should be consumed at a recommended levels. Manufacturers of food products are strictly following the recommended levels of betaine. Betaine is highly being used in the pharmaceuticals industry, as it aids in maintaining digestive health, proper liver functioning, and fat loss, among others. Due to this, pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly being developing products with betaine as a composition. Thus, betaine market is expected to grow with the rise in pharmaceuticals industry. Thus, the aforementioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global betaine market.

Some of the players present in global betaine market are American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd, among others.

The overall global betaine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the betaine market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the betaine market.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003896/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global betaine market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]