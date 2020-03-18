Nylon Resins Industry studies a type of engineering thermoplastic synthesized from adiponitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid etc. They can be melting processed into fibres, films or shapes. For the purpose of producing a variety of products for industrial use, such as automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc.

There are many types of nylons commercially available. The versatility of nylon makes it one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics. Commercial nylons include nylon 6, nylon 4/6, nylon 6/6, nylon 6/10, nylon 6/12, nylon 11 and nylon 12. In the U.S., the majority of resin produced is nylon 66, which is most often used in the production of extruded and molded parts. Some Western European countries, and most notably Japan, lead in the world’s production of nylon 6, which is primarily used to make fibers and filaments.

Nylon resins mainly application in automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year

Nylon resins product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Nylon Resins Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 30 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic nylon resins have been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported nylon resins.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese nylon resins industry is not only begin to transit to high-end nylon resins products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of nylon resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the nylon resins field.

The worldwide market for Nylon Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.2% over the next five years, will reach 19000 million US$ in 2025, from 20500 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nylon Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nylon Resins Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Invista, Basf, DSM, Ascend, Rhodia, Dupont, FCFC, Libolon, UBE Ind, Zigsheng, Honeywell, Hyosung, Lanxess, EMS, Domo Chem, Shaw Industries, Chainlon, Toray, Radici Group, Khimvolokno, Arkema, Asahi Kasei, KuibyshevAzot, Shenma Group, Meida Nylon, Jinjiang Tech, Liheng Tech, Changan Gaofenzi, Baling Shihua and JUNMA TYRE CORD

Market Segment by Type covers:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 11

Nylon 12

Nylon 610

Nylon 6T

Nylon 6I

Nylon 9T

Nylon M5T

Nylon 6/66

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Fibres

Engineering Plastics

Packaging films

Other

