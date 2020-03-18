Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market studies key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

Despite the present problem of competition in the market, the global recovery trend is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future they will still have

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2025, from 7810 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Shin Etsu (JP), Sumco (JP), Siltronic (DE), MEMC (US), LG Siltron (KR), SAS (TW), Okmetic (FI), Shenhe FTS (CN), SST (CN), JRH (CN), MCL (CN), GRITEK (CN), Wafer Works (TW), Zhonghuan Huanou (CN) and Simgui (CN)

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Chapter 1: Describe Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer, with sales, revenue, and price of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Semiconductor Silicon Wafer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

