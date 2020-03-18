Viscose Staple Fiber Market studies the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly 67.39% in 2016 and a sales market share nearly 61.98% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.16%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber.

There are four kinds of Viscose Staple Fiber, which are Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber and Modified Fiber. Ordinary Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly59.05% in 2016.

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 17 top companies

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Viscose Staple Fiber industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Viscose Staple Fiber have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Viscose Staple Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2025, from 10900 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Viscose Staple Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Viscose Staple Fiber Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, Sanyou, Sateri Chemical Fibre, Xinjiang Zhongtai, Aoyang Technology, Xiangsheng, Shandong Bohi, Yibin Grace Group Company, Zhejiang Fulida, Silver Hawk, Manasi Shunquan, Kelheim-Fibres, Xinxiang Bailu, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Somet Fiber and Jilin Chemical Fiber

Market Segment by Type covers:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

