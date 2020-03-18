Liquid Paraffin Industry studies a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.

The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.

Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.

With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.

The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.

Global Liquid Paraffin Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 20 top companies

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of semiconductor silicon wafer brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the semiconductor silicon wafer field.

The worldwide market for Liquid Paraffin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Liquid Paraffin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Liquid Paraffin Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, Nippon Oil, CEPSA, SEOJIN CHEM, Sonneborn, MORESCO, KDOC, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oil, FPCC, UNICORN, Sovereign, CNPC, Sinopec, ChemChina and Yitai Petro

Market Segment by Type covers:

Light Liquid Paraffin

Heavy Liquid Paraffin

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

LAB

Chlorinated paraffin

Other

