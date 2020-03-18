Beta Cyfluthrin Industry studies a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops.

Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.

Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.

Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.

The worldwide market for Beta Cyfluthrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2025, from 34 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Beta Cyfluthrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Beta Cyfluthrin Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Ineos

Aoda Chemical

Zhongteng Chemcial

Hongxing Chemical

Weihua Chemical

Zhongchao New Material

Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical

Market Segment by Type covers:

Solid type

Liquid type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Agricultural uses

Home uses

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Beta Cyfluthrin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Beta Cyfluthrin, with sales, revenue, and price of Beta Cyfluthrin, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Beta Cyfluthrin, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Beta Cyfluthrin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Beta Cyfluthrin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

