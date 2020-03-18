Diisobutyl Adipate Industry studies a diester of isobutyl alcohol and Adipic Acid. Plasticizer accounted for the largest market with about 59.93% of the global volume consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2021.

Europe is the dominate producer of DIBA & DBA, the production was 1526 MT in 2015, accounting for about 47.24% of the total amount. The production of USA was 413 MT in 2015, with the market share of 12.79%.

Main players of Europe and USA are Lanxess, Basf, Domus Chem, Hallstar, DEZA, occupied about 41.30% production market share in 2015. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 15.45% in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of DIBA & DBA is lower year by year from 4721 $/MT in 2011 to 3155 $/MT in 2015. The profit was about 28.27% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Global Diisobutyl Adipate Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

With over 18.79% share in the DIBA & DBA market, Cosmetic was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Diisobutyl Adipate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.6% over the next five years, will reach 8 million US$ in 2025, from 9 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Diisobutyl Adipate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Diisobutyl Adipate Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Diisobutyl Adipate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Diisobutyl Adipate, with sales, revenue, and price of Diisobutyl Adipate, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diisobutyl Adipate, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Diisobutyl Adipate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Diisobutyl Adipate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

