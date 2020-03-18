Marine Electronics Market studies electronic devices that are specifically designed for the marine environment. Each device has its own specific function. The report considers the following marine electronic products: Sonar (sound navigation and ranging) systems, Radars, and GPS tracking devices.

This report focuses on the Marine Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Marine electronics refers to electronics devices designed and classed for use in the marine environment on board ships and yachts where even small drops of salt water will destroy electronics devices. Therefore, the majority of these types of devices are either water resistant or waterproof.

Marine electronics devices include chartplotter, marine VHF radio, autopilot and self-steering gear, fishfinder and sonar, marine radar, GPS, fibre optic gyrocompass, satellite television, and marine fuel management.

The worldwide market for Marine Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Marine Electronics Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Atlas Elektronik, Flir Systems, Furuno Electric, Garmin, Johnson Outdoors, Kongsberg Maritime, Kraken Sonar, Navico, Neptune Sonar, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, R2sonic, Sound Metrics, Thales and Ultra Electronics

Market Segment by Type covers:

Sonar Systems

Radars

GPS Tracking Device

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Small Recreational Boats

On-Water Commercial And High End Leisure

Underwater Leisure

Underwater AUV

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Marine Electronics Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Marine Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Marine Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Marine Electronics, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Marine Electronics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Marine Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Marine Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

